10 year moratorium on further military exercises in Irish waters proposed

It’s proposed an immediate 10 year moratorium on further military exercises taking place in Irish waters.

It’s after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed over the weekend that Russia is moving its drills outside of Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Irish South and West Fishermen’s Producers Organisation and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association are jointly calling on the Government to introduce the moratorium.

Former Donegal County Councillor, Brendan Byrne is CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association:

Cllr. Brendan Byrne.
31 January 2022
