NWRA Director urges government to follow through on Ten-T commitments

The Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says it’s imperative the government follow through on its commitment to the Ten-T project.

Earlier this week, the cabinet cleared the way for the three components of the project ; the Bonagee Link, the Two Towns bypass and the Manorcunningham to Lifford Road to go to planning and CPO.

Denis Kelly, who previously worked with Donegal County Council told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show this must be backed with funding, and also implemented in a way that maximises the potential for cross border cooperation……………….

You can listen to the full interview with Denis Kelly here –