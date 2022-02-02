Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
12,560 new Covid cases in ROI, 4,769 in NI

12,560 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic this afternoon, 5,940 confirmed through PCR tests and 6,620 by people who yesterday registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

92 new Covid-related deaths have been reported over the past week.

630 Covid patients are in hospital, with 65 in intensive care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show seven infected patients, seven of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, 4,769 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5 additional Covid related deaths.

357 patients are being treated in hospital for the disease in Northern Ireland, with 13 in ICU.

