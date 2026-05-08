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Minister says help is available for families caught up drug intimidation

Half of drug related intimidation cases reported to the Department of Health in the last two years had victims under the age of 35.

Just over 12 percent of cases were homeless at the time, and 7 in 10 sought treatment for problem drug use.

The figures are contained in the Government’s report examining the issue, compiled by the Health Research Board.

It’s a problem that’s been highlighted here on a number of occasions by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Chair of Donegal’s Local Community Safety Partnership, who says he’s received reports of families being targetted.

Junior Minister for the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says there is help available for families in that position………..

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