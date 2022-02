There are currently 40 thousand vacant jobs in the Irish tourism sector.

Tourism Ireland says that 30 percent of staff have left the tourism industry since the beginning of the covid pandemic.

A new report to be released next week is expected to indicate that many hospitality businesses have had to cut down on services – such as curtailing menus or restricting opening hours.

Managing director of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, says it’s hampering their recovery: