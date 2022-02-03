Cancer group says many patients feel vulnerable as restrictions ease

Cancer Care West says some cancer patients in Donegal may be feeling more vulnerable, as Covid restrictions ease.

The organisation says in many cases, people with cancer are surrounded by people who no longer need to be as careful as they were, and this may leave leave them feeling more apprehensive.

They’ve drawn up a list of things to consider which may help cancer patients and others in the vulnerable group.

Dr. John Donohue is Senior Clinical Psychologist with Cancer Care West……..

More details at https://www.cancercarewest.ie/

Easing of COVID Restrictions A Cause Of Worry For Cancer Patients

For cancer patients and their families the recent easing of COVID restrictions, while very welcome, was perhaps also a time of increased worry for cancer patients and their families. With many cancer patients classed as being vulnerable, their need to maintain the public health advice on social distancing, wearing masks and minimising contact with others has been paramount. Now that many of these precautions are no longer mandated, their adjustment back to pre ​COVID activity may cause additional concern.

Local Donegal charity, Cancer Care West, are seeing first-hand the worry this is causing cancer patients. Dr. John Donohue, Senior Clinical Psychologist at the charity, commented “For people living with cancer it has been especially important to be rigorous in adhering to the pandemic public health advice. Now patients are surrounded by people who no longer need to be so careful, and this may leave patients feeling vulnerable and apprehensive. No cancer patient wants to add COVID-19 to their health concerns but their sense of control over their ability to keep it at bay may feel compromised.”

Dr. Donohue advises “for people in this situation it’s important to keep perspective and allow yourself time to adjust. Be patient with yourself and with your feelings. Feelings of anxiety are likely to pass with time as we get used to the “new normal” but it’s important to do what we can during this period or re-adjustment to take care of our mental health. ”

The charity has drawn up a list of things to consider which may help cancer patients and others in the vulnerable group. Their message is that anyone who is feeling worried or anxious should contact their support network and talk through their concerns. If you are living with cancer and need support during this transition period please contact Cancer Care West on 074 960 1901.