Checks on goods entering NI suspended

Checks on goods travelling from Britain into Northern Ireland ports have been suspended.

It came into force at midnight, after the UK government said it wouldn’t intervene following the move by Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots.

The DUP minister says he acted on legal advice, but is being accused by the Irish government and other Stormont parties of breaking international law.

Talks between the EU and UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol are set to resume later.

Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, says Mr Poot’s actions will hurt businesses:

