Ciaran Thompson ruled out of Kildare clash

Ciaran Thompson will not feature for Donegal in this Sunday’s National Football League game with Kildare at McCumahill Park but is expected to be back for the Kerry trip in two weeks time.

The Naomh Conaill Captain picked up a strain injury in the opening minutes of last Sunday’s draw with Mayo and he will not be risked this weekend.

St Eunan’s Caolan Ward also went off in that game and is seen as a major doubt for the tie against the Lilywhites as both sides look for a first win of the campaign.

The duo have been on the treatment table this week along with Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan, Oisin Gallen and Stephen McMenamin.