Ciaran Thompson ruled out of Kildare clash

Photo Geraldine Diver / Donegal GAA

Ciaran Thompson will not feature for Donegal in this Sunday’s National Football League game with Kildare at McCumahill Park but is expected to be back for the Kerry trip in two weeks time.

The Naomh Conaill Captain picked up a strain injury in the opening minutes of last Sunday’s draw with Mayo and he will not be risked this weekend.

St Eunan’s Caolan Ward also went off in that game and is seen as a major doubt for the tie against the Lilywhites as both sides look for a first win of the campaign.

The duo have been on the treatment table this week along with Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan, Oisin Gallen and Stephen McMenamin.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

3 February 2022
Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal parents urged to submit school transport applications

3 February 2022
hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

40,000 vacant jobs in tourism sector

3 February 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blind fury and anger over treatment of fishermen – MacLochlainn

3 February 2022
