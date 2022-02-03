Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal men help DCU to Sigerson semi’s

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

In the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night, three Donegal players helped DCU to victory and book a place in the semi final of the competition.

Dungloe’s Mark Curran started at corner back and scored while St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell and Killybegs Seamus Og Byrne were substitutes in the 2-12 to 2-11 win over University Ulster.

Derry’s Niall Loughren scored 1-2 for Jordanstown while Dara Canavan got the onther goal for UU.

Fellow Tyrone men Michael McKieran, Liam Nugent and Michael Gallagher also chipped in with points.

DCU came from behind at half time to take the victory and join MTU Kerry, NUIG and University Limerick in the last four.

Limerick also won on Wednesday beating Queens 2-12 to 0-13.

The favourites remained on course for the final with the help of David Clifford’s 2-4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

water pipes
News, Top Stories

€12m Lettermacaward water treatment plant upgrade project progresses

3 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

3 February 2022
Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal parents urged to submit school transport applications

3 February 2022
hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

40,000 vacant jobs in tourism sector

3 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

water pipes
News, Top Stories

€12m Lettermacaward water treatment plant upgrade project progresses

3 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

3 February 2022
Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal parents urged to submit school transport applications

3 February 2022
hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

40,000 vacant jobs in tourism sector

3 February 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Blind fury and anger over treatment of fishermen – MacLochlainn

3 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government considering ways to alleviate cost of living

3 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube