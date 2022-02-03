Donegal men help DCU to Sigerson semi’s

In the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night, three Donegal players helped DCU to victory and book a place in the semi final of the competition.

Dungloe’s Mark Curran started at corner back and scored while St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell and Killybegs Seamus Og Byrne were substitutes in the 2-12 to 2-11 win over University Ulster.

Derry’s Niall Loughren scored 1-2 for Jordanstown while Dara Canavan got the onther goal for UU.

Fellow Tyrone men Michael McKieran, Liam Nugent and Michael Gallagher also chipped in with points.

DCU came from behind at half time to take the victory and join MTU Kerry, NUIG and University Limerick in the last four.

Limerick also won on Wednesday beating Queens 2-12 to 0-13.

The favourites remained on course for the final with the help of David Clifford’s 2-4.