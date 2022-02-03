Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal TD & Tanaiste clash over cost of living in Dail

The Tanaiste has accused Sinn Fein of opposing a number of worthwhile measures to counteract the spiraling cost of living.

Inflation is said to be impacting on those with lower incomes the most with higher energy prices and the cost of rent described as out of control.

Leo Varadkar was responding to questions on the issue in the Dail today from Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who outlined a few Sinn Fein proposals:

The Tanaiste has acknowledged that the cost of living is sky rocketing and says that the Government has already brought in measures and the Government is working to bring in more:

