Patients advised of possible delays at LUH as ICT upgrades are carried out

People are being advised of possible delays at Letterkenny University Hospital this coming weekend as necessary upgrades to the hospital’s ICT system are carried out.

The upgrades on the system that manages patient activity in the hospital will improve links with other hospitals and community services in the region.

Saolta says it expects some delays will arise for patients at the hospital, including the Emergency Department while the transition to the upgraded system is carried out and completed this weekend.

The hospital group has apologised for any inconvenience the work may cause and is asking for patience during the period of transition.

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

Patients advised of possible delays at LUH as ICT upgrades are carried out

15 May 2024
sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt initiative to map dog attacks on sheep

15 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2024
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

GDPR is a cop out when it comes to documenting road traffic collisions – Deputy Pringle

15 May 2024
