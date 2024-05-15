Patients advised of possible delays at LUH as ICT upgrades are carried out

People are being advised of possible delays at Letterkenny University Hospital this coming weekend as necessary upgrades to the hospital’s ICT system are carried out.

The upgrades on the system that manages patient activity in the hospital will improve links with other hospitals and community services in the region.

Saolta says it expects some delays will arise for patients at the hospital, including the Emergency Department while the transition to the upgraded system is carried out and completed this weekend.

The hospital group has apologised for any inconvenience the work may cause and is asking for patience during the period of transition.