€12m Lettermacaward water treatment plant upgrade project progresses

Significant progress has been made on a €12 million project to upgrade the Water Treatment Plant in Lettermacaward.

Irish Water has confirmed that the construction contract for the work has been signed.

The €12 million upgrade project aims to support economic, social development and tourism in the Lettermacaward area while reducing the risk of supply interruptions and ensuring compliance with EU Drinking Water Regulations as well as providing a safer, more reliable water supply for homes and businesses.

Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming months and will take around two years to complete.

John McElwaine, Asset Delivery Regional Lead with Irish Water, says the project will involve an upgrade to the existing water treatment plant at the Lettermacaward site as well as increasing water storage on site.

The construction of a new water main from Derkmore Lough to the water treatment plant is also said to be another important element of this project.

Improvements to the network are also being undertaken with the construction of two network booster pumping stations which will serve the Portnoo, Rosbeg, Drimlaghdrid, Derrydruel and Maghery areas.