First Minister of Northern Ireland resigns

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation.

His resignation automatically triggers the resignation of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill as Deputy First Minister, due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

 

