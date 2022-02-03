Mickey McCann says two wins vital in fight to stay in Hurling Div2b

The Donegal Hurlers begin their 2022 National Hurling League Division 2B campaign this Sunday when they host London at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny (12noon start).

With away games to come against Sligo, Wicklow and Mayo, winning their two home games against London and Derry is vital if they are to stay in the Division.

Donegal have Danny Cullen and Declan Coulter back in the side after the pair missed the pre-season McGurk Cup.

The game will be London’s first inter county tie in nearly two years because of the pandemic.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann feels if London retain the quality they had a couple of season ago, they will be tough to beat: