Mulreany signs for Harps as club confirm new board

Goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany has signed for Finn Harps ahead of the Airtricity League Premier Division season kicking off.

The Inver local had been on trial with the Ballybofey club in the close season having featured against Galway United and Sligo Rovers in preseason friendlies.

Mulreany, who signed from Donegal Town FC, also plays between the sticks for St Naul’s GAA in Mount Charles.

“Best of luck to Gavin Mulreany who has signed with Finn Harps for the forthcoming season from everyone at DTFC,” read a post from Donegal Town FC on Facebook. Donegal Town football club sit second currently in the Donegal junior league, and they are three points behind the league leaders Kilmacrennan.

Mark Anthony McGinley played the bulk of last season for manager Ollie Horgan, although former Derry City goalkeeper Gerrard Doherty finished out the season in which Finn Harps maintained premier division football in Donegal for another year.

Mulreany is one of nine new signings at Harps and joins, Filip Mihaljević , Erol Erdal Aikan, Yoyo Magdy, Bastién Hery, Jose Carrillo, Regan Donelan, Rob Slevin and Conor Tourish in pulling on the Harps Jersey.

Also, this week, Finn Harps have confirmed the incoming Board of Directors and the structure for the coming year. Ian Harkin, creator of Donegal-based Arklu Ltd who created the internationally successful Lottie Dolls, will serve as Chairperson of the board. Vice Chair will be filled by Ivan Harvey.

Long-serving Chairman Sean Quinn has taken the decision to step down from the board after many years of dedicated service.

Kathy Taaffe is returning as club secretary, Lorna McHugh is to continue as club Finance Officer and Aidan Campbell is once again appointed Commercial and Marketing Officer.

Aidan McNelis has the role of Engagement Officer and James Rodgers returns as Youth Development Officer. Incoming Director and current Media Officer Ethan Lee will act as the club Communications Officer.

