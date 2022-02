A Donegal Deputy has described the decision to suspended checks on goods at ports in Northern Ireland as a ‘reckless stunt’.

It’s understood checks on good however are continuing today despite the North’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announcing that they would cease overnight.

Deputy Pearse Doherty said the move was cynical by Edwin Poots to further his party’s position:

Responding, foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, said the Irish Government’s position is clear: