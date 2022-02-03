Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Two men have been arrested today following searches in Strabane and Sion Mills as part of an investigation into a paramilitary style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.

In addition, a woman has been arrested Merseyside.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department and officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, conducted a series of searches at residential and business premises in Strabane and Sion Mills today.

A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

It’s part of an ongoing investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.

Searches are ongoing at two business properties in Strabane.

Two men, aged 34, have been arrested and are currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

As part of the operation, PSNI detectives and officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police, arrested a 28-year-old woman in the Halewood South area of Merseyside. She remains in custody. Searches of the property are continuing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Suspended checks on goods in North a ‘reckless stunt’

3 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

3 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 February 2022
pearsehousing1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal TD & Tanaiste clash over cost of living in Dail

3 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Suspended checks on goods in North a ‘reckless stunt’

3 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

3 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 February 2022
pearsehousing1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal TD & Tanaiste clash over cost of living in Dail

3 February 2022
School
News, Top Stories

Fees for 2022 state exams waived

3 February 2022
IMG-20220203-WA0000
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio Director passes away

3 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube