Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

Two men have been arrested today following searches in Strabane and Sion Mills as part of an investigation into a paramilitary style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.

In addition, a woman has been arrested Merseyside.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department and officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, conducted a series of searches at residential and business premises in Strabane and Sion Mills today.

A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

It’s part of an ongoing investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity.

Searches are ongoing at two business properties in Strabane.

Two men, aged 34, have been arrested and are currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

As part of the operation, PSNI detectives and officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police, arrested a 28-year-old woman in the Halewood South area of Merseyside. She remains in custody. Searches of the property are continuing.