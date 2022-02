This weekend in Division 1 of the National Football League Donegal play their first home game of the campaign against Kildare in Ballybofey.

After opening round draw with Mayo and Kerry, both sides chase a first win.

Donegal v Kildare will be LIVE on Highland from the 2.30pm with Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, see highlandmotors.ie.

On this week’s preview Oisin was joined by Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat and Ger McNally from KFM: