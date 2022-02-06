Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

There are calls on the Government to reduce the risk of a further spike in Covid cases through key measures.

The Independent Scientific Advocacy Group wants high quality masks to be used with good indoor air quality as the main protections.

It says the Government must make environments like schools safer by providing CO2 monitors and ensuring ventilation in classrooms.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines who’s a member of ISAG also believes with case numbers still high antigen testing is vital: