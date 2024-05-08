Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We have reaction to news that remote controlled electric shock dog colors are to be banned and there’s more details on a significant increase in hate crime:

Henry McKean reports live from Sweden as Ireland makes it into the the grand final of the Eurovision, we have live music from Hannah and we previews the Vintners Federation or Ireland’s annual conference coming to Donegal next week:

Condy chats to Greg about completing the NW 10k at the age of 81, Wellness Wednesday focuses on Hidradenitis suppurativa, Chris is in with business news and listener Gary tells us why he’s such a big Eurovision fan:

