Feargal Logan & Kieran McGeeney react to Armagh's victory over Tyrone

Armagh built on their impressive opening day win in Division One of the National Football League by beating All Ireland Champions, Tyrone 2-14 to 14 points in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Goals from Jason Duffy and Greg McCabe helped Kieran McGeeney’s men to victory.

The game was somewhat marred by the fact there was five red cards with four of the red going to Tyrone.

After the game Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan spoke with the media…

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney also gave his thoughts to the media after the game…

Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
Government should give VAT breaks to lower living costs – Doherty

6 February 2022
Grants could soon be offered for retrofitting homes

6 February 2022
Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

6 February 2022
