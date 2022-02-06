Josh Moffett continues to lead Galway International Rally

Josh Moffett remains in front at the Galway International Rally by 6.8 seconds over Mierion Evans with Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in their Ford Fiesta who are in third.

There are just two stages left in the Rally.

Donegal’s Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty in their Mitsubishi Evo are in thirteenth.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy look to have all but won the 24/25 RHD category ahead of Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely.

Gary Kiernan and Daren O’Brien in their Ford Escort have a two minutes and 47.3 second lead in the National section with Damian Toner and Denver Rafferty siting in second.

Gerry Murphy reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Gerry Murphy spoke with leader Josh Moffett with two stages to go…

Gerry also spoke with second placed Mierion Evans who isn’t giving up hope yet in catch leader Josh Moffett…