Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Josh Moffett wins Galway International Rally

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Josh Moffett has won the Galway International Rally by 14.1 seconds over Mierion Evans with Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in their Ford Fiesta who are in third.

Donegal’s David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan finished in seventh.

Former Donegal International Rally winner Garry Jennings won the 24/25 RHD category.

Meanwhile Gary Kiernan and Daren O’Brien in their Ford Escort have won the National section with two minutes and 4.8 seconds to spare with Damian Toner and Denver Rafferty finishing in second.

Gerry Murphy has the wrap from the Rally…

Afterwards Gerry spoke with winner Josh Moffett…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
News

Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should give VAT breaks to lower living costs – Doherty

6 February 2022
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Grants could soon be offered for retrofitting homes

6 February 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

6 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
News

Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should give VAT breaks to lower living costs – Doherty

6 February 2022
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Grants could soon be offered for retrofitting homes

6 February 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

6 February 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices up over 10% in last six months of 2021

6 February 2022
jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boris should focus on NI Protocol – DUP Leader

6 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube