Josh Moffett wins Galway International Rally

Josh Moffett has won the Galway International Rally by 14.1 seconds over Mierion Evans with Callum Devine and Brian Hoy in their Ford Fiesta who are in third.

Donegal’s David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan finished in seventh.

Former Donegal International Rally winner Garry Jennings won the 24/25 RHD category.

Meanwhile Gary Kiernan and Daren O’Brien in their Ford Escort have won the National section with two minutes and 4.8 seconds to spare with Damian Toner and Denver Rafferty finishing in second.

Gerry Murphy has the wrap from the Rally…

Afterwards Gerry spoke with winner Josh Moffett…