Top ten finishes for Letterkenny & Finn Valley AC’s at European Champions Cup

It was another busy weekend in the athletics front with the European Champions Cup taking place in Portugal.

Finn Valley AC’s under 20 team finished in sixth at the event which was won by a Romanian team meanwhile the Letterkenny AC’s Senior team finished ninth in the women with a team from Spain claiming victory.

On Saturday, James Kelly finished in third in the Shot Put throwing 16.65 metres at the Six Nations Championships in Glasgow.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty to review the weekends action on Sunday Sport…