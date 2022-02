Donegal got their first win of the National Football League season with a 2-11 to 1-09 victory over Kildare in MacCumhaill Park.

Kildare took the lead in the first half thanks to a Jimmy Hyland goal before Kilcar men Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh fired home to put Donegal back infront.

Donegal never surrendered that lead in the second half and went on to claim a five point win.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal defender Brendan McCole.