Donegal Hurlers got off to the best possible start in their National Hurling League with a 3-16 to 0-08 win over London in O’Donnell Park.

Josh Cronnolly McGhee and two goals from Ritchie Ryan set Donegal on their way to victory.

Next up for Mickey McCann’s side is a clash with Sligo.

After the game, Donegal boss Mickey McCann told Chris Ashmore they played very well…