Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a man missing from Strabane.

Tony Kildea was last seen in the Strabane area on Thursday 3rd February.

Tony is described as 5ft 2, slim build with short dark hair, blue eyes and has a beard.

Police believe that Tony may have connections in the Omagh area however it cannot be ruled out that he has remained in the Strabane area or travelled elsewhere.

Anyone who sees Tony or knows of his whereabouts is advised to contact police.