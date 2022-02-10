Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Craigavon Bridge Lower deck closed following crash

The Lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge from the direction of the Waterside in Derry is closed following a crash.

The two vehicle collision occurred earlier this morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

craigavon bridge
News

House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy says Donegal is in the perfect housing storm

10 February 2022
frostice
News, Top Stories

Icy conditions on roads this morning

10 February 2022
pearsedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy calls for cash payments to tackle cost of living

10 February 2022
