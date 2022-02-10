Craigavon Bridge Lower deck closed following crash

The Lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge from the direction of the Waterside in Derry is closed following a crash.
The two vehicle collision occurred earlier this morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
The Lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge from the direction of the Waterside in Derry is closed following a crash.
The two vehicle collision occurred earlier this morning.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland