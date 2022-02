The Dail’s heard claims there were 200 homes burgled and trashed in the space of two months last year, between Donegal and north Galway.

The government is being urged to respond to concerns of rural homeowners after a spate of aggravated burglaries.

73 year old Tom Niland is fighting for his life after being attacked in his home in Sligo in January.

Independent TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marian Harkin, says action needs to be taken to reassure the public: