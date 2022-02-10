Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy calls for cash payments to tackle cost of living

The government will announce a package of measures to tackle rising household costs later today.

A Cabinet sub-committee’s meeting to consider further measures to help deal with inflation.

The 100 euro energy credit is likely to be doubled, while an extension to the fuel allowance season’s also being considered.

Meanwhile, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is calling for new cash payments to be given to people.

The Sinn Fein Finance spokesperson believes it would be an immediate means of relieving the pressure people are facing:

