Donegal Deputy says Donegal is in the perfect housing storm

Rent increases in Donegal, particularly in the north of the county, are now at crisis level for families.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who has been responding to figures contained in the latest Daft.ie report which shows that the cost of rent in the county has increased 24% over the past year.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the failure to build additional public housing to meet demand is impacting rent.

He says, when you add the Mica housing crisis to it, it’s the perfect storm:

