Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Enter online for North West 10k

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Online entries have now opened for the North West 10k which will celebrate its 25th anniversary when the charity run and walk takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny. Plans to mark that milestone are ongoing including a special commemorative t-shirt for all who enter before the 31st of March. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin says it’s going to be a very special event for the past and present committees who have helped raise €833,000 for over 30 charities since the first race was held on the 10th of May 1997.

“Yes there is lots of work going on at the moment because we want to make this a very special event to mark the 25th running of the North West 10k. We still have some members of the first committee very much involved in organising this one for May 2nd which is the Bank Holiday Monday. That is a new date for us and the start time is new as well at 11 am. We will be giving a commemorative t-shirt to all who enter before the 31st of March. We have a link setup for the online entries so I would encourage runners and walkers to enter early and get that 25th anniversary t-shirt” Mr Martin said.

Three charities who will benefit from the 2022 North West 10k Charity Run & Walk are Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation. The online entry fee is €15.

The 25th North West 10k takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny at 11 a.m. To enter online clink on this link https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2022

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over missing Strabane man

10 February 2022
LK Courthouse 2
News

Trawler captain fined €15,000

10 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,036 new Covid cases in ROI, 3,609 in NI

10 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Record number attending emergency departments

10 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over missing Strabane man

10 February 2022
LK Courthouse 2
News

Trawler captain fined €15,000

10 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,036 new Covid cases in ROI, 3,609 in NI

10 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Record number attending emergency departments

10 February 2022
burglar
Audio, News, Top Stories

200 North West homes burgled & trashed, Dail hears

10 February 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste urged to clarify ‘worrying report’ for Mica homeowners

10 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube