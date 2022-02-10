Enter online for North West 10k

Online entries have now opened for the North West 10k which will celebrate its 25th anniversary when the charity run and walk takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny. Plans to mark that milestone are ongoing including a special commemorative t-shirt for all who enter before the 31st of March. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin says it’s going to be a very special event for the past and present committees who have helped raise €833,000 for over 30 charities since the first race was held on the 10th of May 1997.

“Yes there is lots of work going on at the moment because we want to make this a very special event to mark the 25th running of the North West 10k. We still have some members of the first committee very much involved in organising this one for May 2nd which is the Bank Holiday Monday. That is a new date for us and the start time is new as well at 11 am. We will be giving a commemorative t-shirt to all who enter before the 31st of March. We have a link setup for the online entries so I would encourage runners and walkers to enter early and get that 25th anniversary t-shirt” Mr Martin said.

Three charities who will benefit from the 2022 North West 10k Charity Run & Walk are Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation. The online entry fee is €15.

The 25th North West 10k takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny at 11 a.m. To enter online clink on this link https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2022