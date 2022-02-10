Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Four lane stretch a recipe for disaster’ – Cllr Kelly

The current state of the road surface between the Dry Arch and Polestar roundabouts in Letterkenny has been described as a recipe for disaster.

Work is ongoing on the four lane project however there’s concern over the current condition of the route with claims that it’s no longer safe for road users.

Donegal County Council has agreed to carry out an assessment of the situation while some interim repair works have been carried out in recent days.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says while the road upgrade itself is hugely important, the standard of the road must be kept a priority while the work is taking place:

