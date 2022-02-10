Further calls for new layout at dangerous crossroads in Letterkenny

There are further calls for a new layout for what’s been described as a dangerous crossroads in Letterkenny.

The Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads has been the scene of a number of crashes in recent years, including a three-car collision a few weeks ago.

Donegal County Council is finalising improvement works at the junction while funding has also been allocated to install a series of ramps and extra lighting.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford MD Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says while this work should improve the situation, ultimately a roundabout may be the long term solution: