Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers face Sligo – Danny Cullen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Donegal hurlers will look to make it back to back wins in their opening two games in the National League Division 2b this weekend.

After last weeks victory over London Mickey McCann takes his side to Markievicz Park to face Sligo on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Cullen returned from his honeymoon to line out in his first game of the year in the victory last time out at the O’Donnell Park.

Danny who is looking into an 18th season in the county jersey says they are very capable of winning on the road at Sligo:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

10 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over missing Strabane man

10 February 2022
LK Courthouse 2
News

Trawler captain fined €15,000

10 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,036 new Covid cases in ROI, 3,609 in NI

10 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

10 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over missing Strabane man

10 February 2022
LK Courthouse 2
News

Trawler captain fined €15,000

10 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,036 new Covid cases in ROI, 3,609 in NI

10 February 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Record number attending emergency departments

10 February 2022
burglar
Audio, News, Top Stories

200 North West homes burgled & trashed, Dail hears

10 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube