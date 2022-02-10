GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers face Sligo – Danny Cullen

The Donegal hurlers will look to make it back to back wins in their opening two games in the National League Division 2b this weekend.

After last weeks victory over London Mickey McCann takes his side to Markievicz Park to face Sligo on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Cullen returned from his honeymoon to line out in his first game of the year in the victory last time out at the O’Donnell Park.

Danny who is looking into an 18th season in the county jersey says they are very capable of winning on the road at Sligo: