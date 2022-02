The Donegal senior ladies footballers kick start their 2022 Division 1a league campaign this weekend as Maxi Curran’s side target victory in their only group home game.

Galway will be the visitors to MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday evening.

With trips to come against Westmeath and Mayo, a win would be vital for Donegal if they want to stay and progress in the division.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, The Donegal Manager says the ladies are eager to get back playing competitive football: