Local Failte Ireland manager confident tourism sector can prosper in 2022

A senior Failte Ireland official says there are challenges facing the tourism sector in Donegal, but the industry is meeting them head on.

Joan Crawford, the Wild Atlantic Way Programme Manager in Donegal, believes the ‘From Survival To Recovery’ Plan launched by Failte Ireland this week will pay dividends in Donegal and the North West.

She says developments such as the planned improvements at Fort Dunree outside Buncrana will help that recovery.

Most importantly, Joan Crawford says initiatives such as the Excellent Employer Programme are addressing the staff shortages which are affecting the sector at the moment………….