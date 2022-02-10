Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Michael Murphy won’t be rushed back

Michael Murphy. Photo: Geraldine Diver Donegal GAA

The full diagnosis of Michael Murphy’s injury is still to be confirmed but it looks like the Donegal Captain will be out of action for a several weeks.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has told the Donegal News and Donegal Democrat that Murphy will spend some time on the sides lines and he will not be rush back.

He picked up the injury in the first half of last Sunday’s win over Kildare a victory which has Donegal with three points from their opening two games.

Donegal return to action on Sunday week in Kerry with hopes that Ciaran Thompson, Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden and Daire O’Baoil could be available.

That game in Killarney may come too soon for Jamie Brennan and Oisin Gallen who remain on the treatment table.

