OPW accused of snubbing Donegal County Council

The Office of Public Works has come under fire over claims that it is snubbing Donegal County Council.

It’s understood that the OPW has effectively refused to attend Council meetings to speak with local representatives over progressing a number of key flood relief projects for the Letterkenny and Milford areas.

The Council is to write to Minister Patrick O’Donovan requesting an urgent meeting in relation to the matter.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was one of a number of Cllrs who had voiced his frustrations:

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the work of the Council is effectively being hampered by the OPW: