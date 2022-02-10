Package of measures to ease cost of living to be announced today

The Government will announce a package of measures aimed at easing the cost of living this evening.

Cabinet Ministers will sign off on a number of inflation tackling measures.

Having accepted budget moves to tackle inflation haven’t worked, a new suite of measures will be announced this evening.

It’s expected they will include an increase in the electricity grant to each household, potentially doubling it to 200 euro.

Other measures will look at fuel allowance and will be more targeted at people who need the most help.

Ministers have said any intervention will need to be once off – meaning social welfare increases and tax cuts are unlikely.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin has called for new cash payments to be given to people.

Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty said everyone earning under 30,000 a year should get a 200 euro payment, with everyone earning between 30 and 60 grand getting 100 euro.