Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Package of measures to ease cost of living to be announced today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Government will announce a package of measures aimed at easing the cost of living this evening.

Cabinet Ministers will sign off on a number of inflation tackling measures.

Having accepted budget moves to tackle inflation haven’t worked, a new suite of measures will be announced this evening.

It’s expected they will include an increase in the electricity grant to each household, potentially doubling it to 200 euro.

Other measures will look at fuel allowance and will be more targeted at people who need the most help.

Ministers have said any intervention will need to be once off – meaning social welfare increases and tax cuts are unlikely.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin has called for new cash payments to be given to people.

Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty said everyone earning under 30,000 a year should get a 200 euro payment, with everyone earning between 30 and 60 grand getting 100 euro.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

frostice
News, Top Stories

Icy conditions on roads this morning

10 February 2022
pearsedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy calls for cash payments to tackle cost of living

10 February 2022
opw
Audio, News, Top Stories

OPW accused of snubbing Donegal County Council

10 February 2022
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Four lane stretch a recipe for disaster’ – Cllr Kelly

10 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

frostice
News, Top Stories

Icy conditions on roads this morning

10 February 2022
pearsedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy calls for cash payments to tackle cost of living

10 February 2022
opw
Audio, News, Top Stories

OPW accused of snubbing Donegal County Council

10 February 2022
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Four lane stretch a recipe for disaster’ – Cllr Kelly

10 February 2022
charlie beef
News, Top Stories

Common Fisheries Policy Review Group established

10 February 2022
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

New Garda recruitment campaign launched

10 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube