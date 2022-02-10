Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People in rural areas urged be more proactive in reporting suspicious activity

People in rural areas are being urged to become more proactive in reporting suspicious activity, given recent high-profile attacks on older people.

Gardaí are said to be concerned about organised burglary gangs targetting vulnerable pensioners in their homes.

A 72 year-old man was attacked during a break-in at his house in Celbridge, Co. Kildare earlier this week, resulting in him being hospitalised with serious injuries.

Retired 73-year-old farmer Tom Niland is fighting for his life following a vicious burglary in his home in Skreen, County Sligo 3 weeks ago.

Nat O’Connor, policy specialist with Age Action, says attacks on older people are still rare:

