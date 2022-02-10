Public consultation launched on provision of changing places toilets

People in Donegal are being urged to take part in a public consultation on the provision of changing places toilets.

The public consultation centres on a proposed amendment to the Building Regulations to make provision for a changing places toilet in certain buildings which could see an 80 extra changing areas and places with toilets provided nationwide each year.

A changing places toilet offers larger supported facilities that address the needs of people for whom current accessible sanitary accommodation is inadequate. These facilities enable people with complex care needs to take part in everyday activities such as travel, shopping, family days out or attending a sporting event.

A Working Group established to examine the provision of a changing areas or a changing places toilet in certain buildings has recommended that such facilities be provided in certain circumstances in buildings such as hospitals, places of assembly, sports stadiums, roadside service facilities, schools and colleges, shopping centres and hotels.

The Department would like to hear the views of all members of the public and from all construction and business sectors, and in particular; people with disabilities who use changing places toilets, people who support others to use changing places toilets, builders, building designers and building owners.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Thursday, May 12th.