Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Public consultation launched on provision of changing places toilets

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

People in Donegal are being urged to take part in a public consultation on the provision of changing places toilets.

The public consultation centres on a proposed amendment to the Building Regulations to make provision for a changing places toilet in certain buildings which could see an 80 extra changing areas and places with toilets provided nationwide each year.

A changing places toilet offers larger supported facilities that address the needs of people for whom current accessible sanitary accommodation is inadequate. These facilities enable people with complex care needs to take part in everyday activities such as travel, shopping, family days out or attending a sporting event.

A Working Group established to examine the provision of a changing areas or a changing places toilet in certain buildings has recommended that such facilities be provided in certain circumstances in buildings such as hospitals, places of assembly, sports stadiums, roadside service facilities, schools and colleges, shopping centres and hotels.

The Department would like to hear the views of all members of the public and from all construction and business sectors, and in particular; people with disabilities who use changing places toilets, people who support others to use changing places toilets, builders, building designers and building owners.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Thursday, May 12th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A pensioner holds his walking stick on September 8, 2014 in Walsall, England. Britain is facing multiple problems stemming from an increase in the elderly proportion of its population, including increasing health care costs, strains on its social security system, a shortage of senior care workers and challenges to the employment market. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in rural areas urged be more proactive in reporting suspicious activity

10 February 2022
letterkenny tourist office
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local Failte Ireland manager confident tourism sector can prosper in 2022

10 February 2022
Changing places toilet
News, Top Stories

Public consultation launched on provision of changing places toilets

10 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

19 year old man shot in Strabane

10 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A pensioner holds his walking stick on September 8, 2014 in Walsall, England. Britain is facing multiple problems stemming from an increase in the elderly proportion of its population, including increasing health care costs, strains on its social security system, a shortage of senior care workers and challenges to the employment market. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in rural areas urged be more proactive in reporting suspicious activity

10 February 2022
letterkenny tourist office
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local Failte Ireland manager confident tourism sector can prosper in 2022

10 February 2022
Changing places toilet
News, Top Stories

Public consultation launched on provision of changing places toilets

10 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

19 year old man shot in Strabane

10 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

10 February 2022
killylastin2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for new layout at dangerous crossroads in Letterkenny

10 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube