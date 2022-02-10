Ryan Griffin enjoying his golf and wants more wins

Donegal golfer Ryan Griffin is hoping to build on his recent success and wants to win more tournaments on the R&A’s Student Tour Series.
Last weekend the Convoy man who plays out of Ballybofey & Stranolar and was representing his university NUI Maynooth, was the joint winner of the tour event in Portugal:
Griffin along with fellow Maynooth player Jordan Boles shared the title after bad light forced play to stop during their play off.
Oisin Kelly caught up with Ryan earlier this week who is looking forward to building on his win: