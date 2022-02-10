Ryan Griffin enjoying his golf and wants more wins

Donegal golfer Ryan Griffin is hoping to build on his recent success and wants to win more tournaments on the R&A’s Student Tour Series.

Last weekend the Convoy man who plays out of Ballybofey & Stranolar and was representing his university NUI Maynooth, was the joint winner of the tour event in Portugal:

Griffin along with fellow Maynooth player Jordan Boles shared the title after bad light forced play to stop during their play off.