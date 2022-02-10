Shane Byrne on LYIT stepping up to CUFL Premier Division

The LYIT will be stepping up to the CUFL Premier Division next year having reach this season’s Division 1 League Final.

They will play Dundalk IT in the decider in a number of weeks time but they had to come from 2-0 down against TUS Midwest to force extra time and win their semi 4-2.

That win secured their place in the top flight of colleges football, something manager Shane Byrne has been trying to achieve with the college during his nine year tenure as boss.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Shane says it’s taken a huge effort by the group to get promotion but there’s still lots to play for in the coming weeks: