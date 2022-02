On the Score this week, the Donegal Senior Ladies start their Division 1a campaign against Galway, we hear from Manager Maxi Curran and Danny Cullen looks ahead to Donegal’s NHL Divisin 2b clash with Sligo.

LYIT men’s football manager Shane Byrne discusses the colleges journey to the league final and their return to the Premier Division of the CUFL while last weekend Donegal golfer Ryan Griffin took victory in Portugal on the R&A Students Tour, we hear what’s next for Ryan: