There’s been widespread condemnation after a 19 year old man was shot in Strabane last evening.

It’s believed two masked men entered a house in the Springhill Park area of the town shortly after 7:20pm armed with guns and a baseball bat.

The 19-year-old was beaten with the baseball bat before being shot in the leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan there is much anger in the locality: