Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin is to be heard in a new fast-track special court.

The murder of the 28 year old from Buncrana is expected to be the first case heard in the new court which will be operational within months.

The trial of Vikat Bhagat who has been charged with Danielle’s murder began more than four years ago and has been subject to numerous delays.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan is hopeful they will have a verdict within a year of the trial coming before this special court: