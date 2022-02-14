Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Nathan Logue re-signs at Harps

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps have announced the re-signing of midfielder Nathan Logue for the 2022 season.

The Carndonagh man made his senior debut away to St. Patrick’s Athletic last season and has been a regular this preseason as the squad prepares for Friday’s season opener vs Drogheda United.

Logue has risen through the academy ranks, joining the club at U15s and was part of the U17s league and cup double winning side in 2018. He was named U19 Player of the Season in 2020.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m delighted to be a part of the Senior team. Making my debut last year was a very proud moment for me and my family having been with the club since the U15s. Myself and Luke [Rudden] have come up together and so seeing him score his first senior goal at the end of last season definitely adds to that drive to work hard and be ready when my chance comes.”

Ollie Horgan said: “Nathan is a good lad who has been with the club for years and has done well now in preseason. The step up to the Premier Division is massive and there is serious competition for places but he has a good attitude and I know that he’ll be ready when called upon.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Counterfeit Notes 1
News, Top Stories

Warning – Counterfeit notes in circulation in Strabane and Derry

14 February 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stormont ministers unanimously support easing of Covid restrictions

14 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday February 14th

14 February 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Counterfeit Notes 1
News, Top Stories

Warning – Counterfeit notes in circulation in Strabane and Derry

14 February 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stormont ministers unanimously support easing of Covid restrictions

14 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday February 14th

14 February 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Danielle McLoughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

14 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

2,465 Covid-19 cases confirmed in NI

14 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube