The Score – 17/02/22

On The Score Programme, Oisin Kelly talks with Martin McHugh and Tim Moynihan of Radio Kerry ahead of this weekend’s Kerry Donegal battle in the National Football League.

And Diarmaid Doherty looks at the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division for Finn Harps and Derry City with former Harps and Derry players Declan Boyle and Gavin Cullen:

Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the Premier Division will be LIVE on Highland this Friday 18th February with Diarmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.


Kerry v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland with Ryan Ferry & Martin McHugh this Sunday from 1.30pm in association with Highland Motors. Check out highlandmotors.ie.

