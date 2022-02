Derry City got their SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign underway with a draw away to Dundalk.

The game ended 2-2 with Derry twice coming from behind.

Joe Thomson scored the first for the Candystripes before halftime with Jamie McGonigle netted on 80 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils.

After the game, Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins said that the draw was probably a fair result…